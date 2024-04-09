Storm Kathleen has sparked flooding chaos, with the River Arun bursting its banks and a holiday park near Chichester having to be evacuated and people told to get to high places in their homes. Up to 200 people who were left stranded have reportedly been rescued.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 1am that crews were supporting rescue operations in Littlehampton near Ferry Road and Rope Walk.

The fire service announced at 3am that ‘multiple crews’ were dealing with an ‘incident of severe flooding’ at Medmerry holiday park, between Bracklesham and Selsey.

"I’m in Rope Walk and it’s been dreadful,” read on social media comment. “Very scary indeed.”

Another added: “We’re at the Marina, lucky we are ok up here, other than being marooned.”

A third resident wrote: “Our houses are under water we been evacuated.”

According to an eye-witness, who spoke to this newspaper, people of all ages, including children, and pets were still being evacuated as of 8.40am.

He added: “It’s absolutely crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“There’s an endless stream of ambulances and an endless stream of people being rescued by firefighters.”

It has been reported that those evacuated from their homes are being housed at the Littlehampton Wave leisure centre.

"The River Arun has burst its banks leading to severe flooding,” a fire service statement read.

"Residents should remain in their properties if it is safe to do so and get as high as possible within their homes

“Anyone requiring life saving intervention should use 999 to contact the fire and rescue service or the Coastguard. Please avoid the area and remain in your homes where possible to allow our crews to work safely.”

Anyone within the vicinity of the Medmerry holiday park have been told to ‘get to high ground if possible’, unless ‘unable to leave their residence’.

A fire service spokesperson added: “Anyone requiring life saving intervention or trapped in their residence should use 999 to contact the fire and rescue service or the Coastguard.

“Please avoid the area to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service has reported that crews were called to a holiday park near Selsey, following reports of flooding in the early hours.

A statement read: “We've sent a number of resources in support of this multi emergency service response following the evacuation and rescue of a number of people from the site.

"We've assessed and triaged a number of people at a nearby facility. One person showing signs of hypothermia has been taken to hospital at this time.”

