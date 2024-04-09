Storm Kathleen has sparked flooding chaos, with the River Arun bursting its banks and a holiday park near Chichester having to be evacuated and people told to get to high places in their homes. Up to 200 people who were left stranded have reportedly been rescued.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 1am on Tuesday (April 9) that crews were supporting rescue operations in Littlehampton near Ferry Road and Rope Walk.

"The River Arun has burst its banks leading to severe flooding,” the statement read.

"Residents should remain in their properties if it is safe to do so and get as high as possible within their homes

“Anyone requiring life saving intervention should use 999 to contact the fire and rescue service or the Coastguard. Please avoid the area and remain in your homes where possible to allow our crews to work safely.”

The fire service announced at 3am that ‘multiple crews’ were dealing with an ‘incident of severe flooding’ at Medmerry holiday park, between Bracklesham and Selsey.

A spokesperson added: “Anyone within the vicinity should get to high ground if possible, unless unable to leave their residence.

“Anyone requiring life saving intervention or trapped in their residence should use 999 to contact the Fire and Rescue Service or the Coastguard.

“Please avoid the area to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service has reported that crews were called to a holiday park near Selsey, following reports of flooding in the early hours.

A statement read: “We've sent a number of resources in support of this multi emergency service response following the evacuation and rescue of a number of people from the site.

"We've assessed and triaged a number of people at a nearby facility. One person showing signs of hypothermia has been taken to hospital at this time.”

This comes after multiple flood warnings were in place, amid the threat of high tides in Sussex.

An alert from the West Sussex County Council (WSCC) Resilience and Emergency team read: “The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings affecting the coastal areas of Sussex.

"[This is] due to high tides with Tuesday's early morning tide at 00:15 being higher than normal, due to unsettled weather with strong Southerly Force 7 winds and large waves. The weather increases tide table values by 0.76m.

“Flooding can cause disruption to travel, damage to property and present some health hazards.”

According to the Environment Agency, flooding was ‘expected’ in:

– Bosham and West Itchenor;

– Climping;

– Littlehampton Rope Walk;

– Shoreham Harbour;

– Sidlesham;

– Pevensey Seafront

In a yellow weather warning, the Met Office warned that wind speeds could reach up to 65mph along some coastlines.

