How art and nature are helping to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease

Claire Harrison Joins ‘Artists Against MND’ to Support Research for a Cure. West Sussex-based contemporary fine artist, Claire Harrison, has recently become a member of ‘Artists Against MND,’ an art auction platform dedicated to raising funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

MND is a terminal neurological condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. One third of people diagnosed with MND die within 12 months of diagnosis and half within two years.By participating in this initiative, Claire aims to contribute to finding a cure for this devastating disease. Money raised from artwork that is sold goes towards the Mel Evans MBE Foundation and Darby Rimmer MND Foundation both of which raise awareness and funding to research a cure for MND.

Claire creates vibrant oil paintings that celebrate the beauty of nature. Her large-scale works capture the intricate details of wildflowers and insects. Through vivid colours and meticulous attention to detail, she invites viewers to appreciate the hidden dimensions within her art.

Claire’s fascination with the miniature world leads her to photograph wildflowers from an insect’s perspective—literally getting down to ground level. She often skilfully conceals hidden dimensions within her ethereal compositions, encouraging viewers to search for these hidden treasures.

Lifecycle #2, oil painting

Claire’s talent has gained attention both in the UK and internationally. Her work graces public and private collections, and she has exhibited in solo, and group shows. Collectors from countries such as the UK, China, and Canada appreciate her unique approach to art.

Beyond her artistic pursuits, Claire actively engages with her local community. She has collaborated with schools, colleges, and arts organisations, sharing her passion for creativity. Claire also mentors fellow artists and encourages the next generation of talent.

By supporting ‘Artists Against MND,’ Claire combines her love for art with a commitment to making a difference. Collectors not only acquire beautiful pieces but also contribute to vital research. Let’s join all the ‘Artists Against MND’ in their mission to find a cure for MND through the power of art.

To find out more about this initiative or purchase an artwork you can contact,

Peony, oil painting

Or Claire on, 07973 410 111 [email protected]