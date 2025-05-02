Husband and wife combine for Haywards Heath recital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “This will include Mozart’s much-loved Exsultate, Jubilate and Laudamus Te, as well as pieces by Donizetti, the Belgian singer and composer Eva Dell’Acqua, Richard Strauss and Copland.
“Born and raised in New Zealand, Hannah gained her BMus (Hons) at the University of Auckland and subsequently her licentiate of Trinity College London with distinction under the tuition of Dame Malvina Major. Before moving to the UK in 2021, Hannah worked in New Zealand at Auckland and Hamilton as a voice teacher, soloist and choral conductor, founding the Hamilton Children's Choir Tronsongsters.
“In 2022, she was appointed music subject lead at Ardingly Prep School. Since then, she has gained certifications in Kodaly and Orff pedagogies, studying in New Zealand, Brisbane, Sydney and Salzburg. Whilst in the UK, Hannah has sung regularly with the Esterházy Chamber Choir in Lewes, BREMF Consort of Voices and the Brighton16.
“Tim Carpenter is director of music at Ardingly College, music director of the Esterházy Chamber Choir and organist at St Wilfrid’s Church. His New Zealand university and Royal Schools of Music qualifications include cello and performance organ. In Australasia Tim has conducted a dozen orchestras, including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Opera NZ.
“This is the second recital Hannah is contributing to the St Wilfrid’s monthly concerts after Evensong for its Choral Scholarship Scheme for local people aged 12 to18. This provides tuition and travel expenses for singing with the church choir in school term time. Admission to the concerts is free, with a retiring collection for the scheme.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.