Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice readers, oh I don’t like these dark evenings. Apologies, but it seems that the following did not make the cut in last week's article, so I will attempt a second time.

CHRIS SULLIVAN. We say goodbye to yet another loved member of our village. Becoming an Iden residence in 2011. We celebrated this wonderful man’s life at All Saints Church. The church filled with friends, family, and neighbours. As I looked over the sea of people sitting at the pews, I could see that he had touched each person’s heart in a special way and left loving memories for them to cherish forever.

The service was started with Christopher Breeds’ clear and beautiful tones duetting with the musicality of Susannah Miller on the Church Organ. Rev’d Stella Helmshaw took the service, while Chris’ son-in-law read his eulogy. The service was concluded with the committal at the graveside. We were told that Chris Sullivan once said, “I know what heaven is like….. I live in Iden.” Rest In Peace Sir.

BAD PRESS. Children nowadays get quite a bit of bad press - for their behaviour, attitude problems and lack of thought. But Iden is fortunate to have some of the nicest children I know – and with 15 years in the education sector I should know. Christopher Robin being only 2 and a half stands at the garden gate watching the local children consisting of an assortment of ages and genders running up and down the road with a mixture of bikes, balls and laughter.

I dragged a large box of Hallowe'en decorations out of the kitchen door and to the gate – patted Christopher on the head, and we took the box outside. As I started to unpack the box, my little helper wandered over to the edge of the hedge and called out “Hello!” to the children down the far end of the road. He stayed by the hedge watching the children, and every so often looking over to see how I was progressing.

Eventually I looked over, sighed and said “Christopher, would you like to see the children?” – his little face beamed and after I gave him 101 rules of what to do and not to do…with the important one of stay on the pavement. He smiled and ran off towards the children shouting “Hello, Children!” Several of the children promised to look after him, while I finished the decorating outside.

The sound of the laughter now with Christopher's additional woody woodpecker laugh did make me smile. The older boys had stopped playing their type of football and had now amended the game to involve the child with minimal foot/aim coordination. With one ear out listening to cars, while I finished the job in hand. I eventually called him in to find that he had employed two lovely young ladies to hold each of his hands as he walked up and down the road.

When it came to the evening of trick of treating Christopher excitedly put on his skeleton dinosaur costume-which until now had been thrown on the floor and I was told in no uncertain terms it was not being worn. hmmmm. we met the children outside the front door to hand out sweets. As they said thank you and bye – my little dinosaur looked so sad to see them go, and my heart sank.

One of his lovely young ladies turned around and asked if he would like to join them, his little eyes lit up as he waited for my answer – I sighed ---again, and grabbed my coat. My approval of this group of children grew as the 8 of them walked down the road together – only knocking on houses of people they knew. The older girls arranged the children at each door, so the 3 little ones were at the front while the bigger children stood behind patiently.

After saying thankyou to the ‘treaters’ they left the premises quickly – making sure everyone got something and sharing out to make sure they all did. Nobody was left out or left behind. This all done without adult intervention - Well done Children of Iden.

NO TRICKS BUT PLENTY OF TREATS. The Village Hall committee hosted a Children’s Hallowe'en Party this year. I dragged Christopher, my mum and her dog Bella to the hall on Friday to set up for fun, fun, fun. Tables were set out with craft activities, I tested the projector and music system for the dance games, and background music and my mother was given the task of blowing up 45 balloons for the balloon banner.

After a job well done, we returned home and it wasn’t long before we were back the following day to open the doors to the Children of Iden and surrounding areas. We had 16 children in total and 7 adults – all fully engrossed in making witches brooms, and wizard wands. Parents were pulling the pulp out of pumpkins. Teresea was in full face painting mode, and Nick was in full refreshment supplying mode.

Children of all ages sat completing activities and chatting to each other. Parents sat and were able to spend time with their children completing fun activities with the calming knowledge that they didn’t need to clear up the glue, glitter and homemade playdough. We managed to raise £53 for the hall and the children all left smiling through their painted faces, with armfuls of handmade crafts and pockets full of sweets. See you all at the Children’s Christmas Party!

STILL MISSING MITZI. A beloved cat of a local residence. Mitzi usually stays at home but has sadly been missing since last Thursday night. She is very timid but very loving and dearly missed. If anyone see her, please could you let us know via my email or the Old Bakery, in Iden. Pretty, small female cat, very light colouring with distinctive light brown markings in the forehead down to the nose, blue eyes.

IDEN NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY. Had another very successful meeting on October 25, thank you to all who came. The next exciting talk will be on November 8 titled “An evening with Jay Kay. The work of an artist and naturalist”. Not only a wonderful speaker but also famous for being the illustrator for the Harry Potter novels, as well as a valid member of several local projects and a keen entomologist- studying insects and moths.

THE SHOEBOX APPEAL. There is a message from Sue Cavilla – who was in charge of collecting the shoeboxes that Iden had put together. She was overwhelmed and thrilled with the charitable response from the WI, Church and Village. There were just over 20 in total. These will be winging their way over to countries whose residents are facing a hard Christmas this year. Thank you for your generosity in spreading a little light for those in need.

Please don’t forget to join our many clubs and groups in Iden. We have our regular Short Mat Bowls every Wednesday from 2 til 4. A friendly group of people who are happy to welcome newcomers for a leisurely game of bowls in a warm, dry hall. The Iden WI have approximately 25 residences, come and join us in the hall on the 2nd Tuesday of every month for a warm drink, catch up on the local gossip and listen to one of our many interesting speakers.

Hymnsong plus will now be on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the usual time of 10.30am in the Old Hall. It will be the same mixture of hymns, songs and poems followed by coffee and custard creams. The ability to sing in not a requirement. Come and give it a try.

November Dates: -

8th November. Iden Natural History Society at the Village Hall 7.30pm

12th November WI Meeting, in the Village Hall at 7.30pm.

13th November. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

14th November. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

18th November. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

19th November. Hymnsong Plus, at The Old Hall from 10.30am.

20th November. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm

27th November. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

28th November. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.

“I KNOW WHAT HEAVEN IS LIKE…….I LIVE IN IDEN”.