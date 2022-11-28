Ifield Community College has paid tribute to Year 7 student Tyler Wills who died in a collision last week.

The 12-year-old, of Arnfield Close, Crawley, was involved in a collision with a car on Friday, November 25, while walking in Crawley Avenue at around 2.45pm, said Sussex Police.

Police said he was taken to hospital where he passed away.

Ifield Community College posted a message on its Facebook page this morning (Monday, November 28).

Ifield Community College has paid tribute to Year 7 student Tyler Wills. Image: Sussex Police

It said: “It is with great sadness that we must share the news that a Year 7 student, Tyler Wills, was involved in a road traffic accident on Friday. Sadly, his injuries proved fatal. Our thoughts are with the student’s family at this sad time. We will help and support those students affected by this tragic situation.

“To allow us to support students tomorrow, there is a change to the start of the school day as follows: Tuesday, 8.30am Year 7 in school and Year 11 to English exam if they feel able to. 9.30am start for all other year groups, students are to go to their mentor groups. We will do all we can offer support and help. It will be a very difficult time and it is important that we all support each other.”