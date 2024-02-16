A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.06pm on Thursday 15 February to reports of a fire involving a car on Brighton Road in Worthing. Joint Fire Control mobilised a fire engine from Worthing to the scene and upon arrival firefighters found one vehicle well alight.

“They extinguished the fire using one high pressure hose reel and checked over the vehicle using a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further signs of fire. The road was closed to allow firefighters to work safely. Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident which is believed to have begun accidentally.”