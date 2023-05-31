It’s all in a name – Angmering Scouts lend a helping hand to new multi-million-pound care home

Justin Daley, Development Project Manager for Care UK and 1st Angmering Scout Group

Children from the 1st Angmering Scout Group took part in a competition to name the four suites at Care UK’s newest care home, Ayton House on Shepherds View.

The Scouts put their heads together to come up with a list of names that have cultural or historical reference to the local area, and these were then whittled down to the top five by the team helping to open the home at Care UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the home opens in September 2024, the suites will be known as the ‘Pannet Suite’, after Juliet Pannett who lived locally and was a distinguished artist, having painted the late Queen Elizabeth; the ‘Baker Suite’, after Leslie Baker who was the headteacher of William Older School as well as St Margaret’s School. He was a well-respected member of the village and was an authority on Angmering history.

There will also be the ‘Broadlees’ Suite’, after one of the nurseries that once stood in Roundstone Lane. The nursery was owned by Col S C Tomlin – a well-known figure in the village and horticultural circles; and the ‘Mant Suite’ after Louisa Mant who became the first female Parish Councillor for Angmering in 1946.

As a thank you to all who took part, Care UK presented 1st Angerming Scout Group with £250 donation so that they can continue their good work supporting younger members of the community.

Justin Daley, Development Project Manager for Care UK, said: “As we gear up to welcome our first residents to Ayton House in 2024, the all-important naming of the suites within the care home is a top priority, and we thought this presented an excellent opportunity to work with Angmering Scout Group and to get to know our neighbours a little better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ideas the children put forward were all of a very high quality, and we’re very pleased with the chosen names.”

Chairman for 1st Angmering Scout Group, Roger Day said: “The suite naming activity not only gave the children an excellent opportunity to learn all about the new care home here in Angmering, but it also encouraged them to think about the history and geography of their local area when seeking out inspiration for their entries. The activity was enjoyed by all the Scouts here, and we hope to do more the team at Ayton House in the future.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while promoting independence, Ayton House will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities.