It’s going to be a busy March at Worthing’s Colonnade House

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “Kicking off the month we have metal, glass and art making its way to the gallery with Kate Mercy, Steve Rickman and Laurie Avadis. Taking inspiration from nature and the local landscape, we have Rosemary Jones. Up next is Paul Cates with his abstract paintings inspired by past memories and everyday occurrences.

Roger Edwards will be showcasing his stone sculptures inspired by his childhood fascination with insects, and in Gallery 2 we have Josephine Nobile showcasing a selection of her abstract paintings. Bringing the month to an end, we’re celebrating Our Creative Community with an open call for local artists, photographers, printmakers, crafters and more. “

New Reflections in Metal, Glass & Art: March 4-9. “Local artists Kate Mercy, Steve Rickman and Laurie Avadis are joining creative forces for their exhibition that explores their shared love of the materials they use.”

Rosemary Jones: A Retrospective: March 4-9. “Taking inspiration from her love of the landscape of the Downs in West Sussex and views in and around Worthing, Rosemary will be sharing a collection of many layered and multi-colour reduction linocut prints.”

Paul Cates: My Mum Doesn’t Understand My Art: March 11-16. “Paul loves shining a light into his deeper thoughts and past memories to everyday occurrences, taking inspiration from moments of vulnerability and mortality. You will be able to see a collection of work spanning ten years, all pieces that have influenced Paul’s practice over time.”

Roger Edwards: The Rough with the Smooth: March 18-22. “Roger Edwards has been exploring his childhood fascination with insects and other small creatures, transforming these into stone sculptures that take on different textures and colours.”

Josephine Nobile: Echoes of Emotion: March 18-22. “Echoes of Emotion reflects on the lingering effects of emotions that shape our lives. Josephine Nobile is looking forward to inviting viewers to reflect on their own emotional journeys during her exhibition.”

Our Creative Community & Micro Print Fair: March 24-30. “Get involved with celebrating Our Creative Community this March as we call on local artists, photographers, designers and more to take part in our open call for a group exhibition at Colonnade House. Have a read of our blog post for more details.”