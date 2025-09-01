Just a Song at Twilight offers Lewes church fund-raiser

Simon Gray Presents offers a concert on Sunday, September 7, supporting the Friends of St Michael’s Church in the High Street, Lewes, raising funds towards the restoration of their historic graveyard.

Tickets are £20 and are available on the door or in advance from www.tickettailor.com.

Just a Song at Twilight features a programme that ranges from musical theatre to opera and everything in between, performed by experienced singers including Hilary Andrews, Simon Wilson, Matthew Scott Clark, Eleanor Lakin, Ruth Kerr, Matthew Connolly and Lindsey McKee, accompanied by Simon Gray.

Simon said: “Between them the cast have had a wide range of performing credits including Glyndebourne, ENO, Scottish Opera, Opera Della Luna, English Festival Opera, West End musicals, national touring musicals, cruise ships and concert halls across the UK, Europe and the US.

“Expect to hear and enjoy a wide variety of opera and operetta and musical theatre favourites, including songs from shows by Rodgers and Hammerstein (South Pacific), Sondheim (Follies, A Little Night Music), Gershwin (Porgy & Bess), Irving Berlin (Call Me Madam), and the operas of Puccini (La Boheme, Turandot) Purcell (Dido & Aeneas), Verdi (Rigoletto), Bizet (The Pearl Fishers), Mozart (Figaro, Don Giovanni), Lehar (The Land of Smiles) and Gilbert & Sullivan (The Mikado).

“The singers in this cast perform regularly in the concerts given by Simon Gray Presents, which, over the years has raised significant funds for charities including £380,000 for the Martlets Hospice. We are hoping that our regular supporters, as well as the residents of Lewes, will come to this concert at the historic St Michael’s Church to help raise funds for their deserving cause – the restoration of its sadly overgrown graveyard.”

The concert will take place in St. Michael’s Church, 158 High Street, Lewes at 3pm on Sunday, September 7.