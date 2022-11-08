Southern Rail announced that the incident took place of the track near Falmer on Tuesday afternoon (November 8), causing trains running between the two stations to be delayed by up to 40 minutes or cancelled.

Engineers from Network Rail Kent & Sussex worked through the night to clear the debris and mud that had been washed onto the line during the recent stormy weather, allowing for the route to re-open as normal on Wednesday, November 9.

Network Rail Kent & Sussex tweeted: “Good news. Our engineers worked through the night to clear mud & debris washed onto the line yesterday at Cuxton and Falmer.

Train lines between Lewes and Brighton were blocked for an entire day following a landslip onto the tracks.

"Sorry once again to @Se_Railway and @SouthernRailUK passengers for the disruption, & thanks to our colleagues for getting the lines back open so quickly.”

A landslip on the railway is generally defined as when soil, rocks and earth fall onto and either wholly or partially block the track.

As a result of yesterday’s landslip – London Road, Moulsecoomb and Falmer station were not served until the line was cleared.

Southern Rail said trains were able to run from Brighton, towards Lewes, but warned passengers that trains were running at reduced speeds on this line so journey times would be extended.

Services that usually ran from Hastings/Lewes towards Brighton went via Wivelsfield, adding an least an extra 40 minutes to people’s journeys.

Southern Rail said normal service would resume today, but warned that trains would be slowed through the area in both directions, increasing journey times by up to 5 minutes.

