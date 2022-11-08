Lewes Bonfire 2022: More pictures from this year's event involving Liz Truss and Vladimir Putin tableaus

There were more than 30 processions during the Lewes Bonfire Night Celebrations, intermingling with each other through the narrow streets with the Bonfire Night Celebration Processions, starting around 5pm and finishing about 1am.

Bonfire societies processed through the town with drummers, fireworks and burning crosses.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: "Tonight's bonfire celebrations have passed without significant incident, and on behalf of the multi-agency group, I'd like to pass on our thanks to the community of Lewes."

One society included a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, while tableaus of Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin were also carried through the streets.

Here are some more snaps from the legendary November 5 event.

If you have any photos from the event, please email them in to [email protected]

