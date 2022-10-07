Edit Account-Sign Out
Large emergency response to collision near Shoreham Airport

There was a large emergency response to a single-vehicle collision near Shoreham Airport last night (Thursday, October 6).

By Sam Morton
Friday, 7th October 2022, 8:05 am
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:07 am

⁩A car reportedly left the road after a collision on Cecil Pashley Way, Lancing.

The road was temporarily blocked and one person had to be freed from the car by firefighters, according to an eye-witness.

Sussex Roads Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service joined the multi-agency response around 8.40pm.

Police confirmed that no one was seriously hurt, reporting minor injuries.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing along with one crew from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a car driven into a bush near the traffic lights with a person trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters removed the person from the vehicle.

“The crews left the scene at around 10pm.”

