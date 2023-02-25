Laurel Aldridge: Body found in search for Mackenzie Crook's sister-in-law - here's what we know

Police have recovered a body in the search for a woman who went missing from her home last week.

Sixty-two-year-old Laurel Aldridge was last seen leaving her home in Walberton, near Arundel, at about 7am on Tuesday, February 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Saturday, February 25) Sussex Police announced that the body of a woman was sadly found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.

Laurel Aldridge

The person has not yet been identified but police have informed the family of Laurel Aldridge. Her brother-in-law, actor Mackenzie Crook, last week told the BBC her disappearance as ‘agonising’ for the family.

Sussex Police has been using search dogs, drones, a national police air service helicopter, and officers have been working ‘tirelessly’ to locate her. Officers have also been assisted by Search and Rescue teams as well as support from the local neighbourhood watch community search team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing posters have been appearing in high streets in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and further afield as teams comb the area for signs of Laurel

Our thought remain with the person’s family.