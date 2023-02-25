Laurel Aldridge: Body found in search for Mackenzie Crook's sister-in-law - here's what we know

Sixty-two-year-old Laurel Aldridge was last seen leaving her home in Walberton, near Arundel, at about 7am on Tuesday, February 14.
Today (Saturday, February 25) Sussex Police announced that the body of a woman was sadly found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.
The person has not yet been identified but police have informed the family of Laurel Aldridge. Her brother-in-law, actor Mackenzie Crook, last week told the BBC her disappearance as ‘agonising’ for the family.
Sussex Police has been using search dogs, drones, a national police air service helicopter, and officers have been working ‘tirelessly’ to locate her. Officers have also been assisted by Search and Rescue teams as well as support from the local neighbourhood watch community search team.
Missing posters have been appearing in high streets in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and further afield as teams comb the area for signs of Laurel
Our thought remain with the person’s family.
We will provide updates as we have them.