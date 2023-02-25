Woman sadly found dead in West Sussex following search for Mackenzie Crook's sister-in-law Laurel Aldridge

A woman has been sadly found dead in West Sussex this afternoon (Friday, February 25).

Sussex Police announced this afternoon that the body of a woman has been recovered from an area near Tortington Lane in Arundel.

According a statement posted on social media today, the family of missing Walberton woman Laurel Aldridge have been informed but police have yet to confirm the woman’s identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement read: “Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel. At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.”

Police stock image

Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time.