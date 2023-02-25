Woman sadly found dead in West Sussex following search for Mackenzie Crook's sister-in-law Laurel Aldridge

Sussex Police announced this afternoon that the body of a woman has been recovered from an area near Tortington Lane in Arundel.
According a statement posted on social media today, the family of missing Walberton woman Laurel Aldridge have been informed but police have yet to confirm the woman’s identity.
The statement read: “Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel. At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.”
Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time.
More on this as we have it.