Lawrence Dicks sculpture on show at The Mill Studio, Ford

Master Printmakers and Lawrence Dicks sculpture are November exhibitions at The Mill Studio, Ford.

Spokesman James Stewart said: “This November we are pleased to present a rare opportunity in Sussex to see a selection of editions by some of today’s most established and collected printmakers, including Tracey Emin, Bridget Riley, Peter Blake, Jim Dine, Tom Hammick and Damien Hirst. There will also be works by Paula Rego, Patrick Caulfield, Sir Terry Frost and Edwardo Paolozzi. These works will be shown alongside contemporary sculptures by Lawrence Dicks. The exhibition at the Mill Studio in Ford will until November 23.

“Lawrence Dicks’ sculpture is organic and rhythmic, drawing inspiration from nature. He enjoys the physicality that working with sculpture demands and knew from early in his artistic practice that sculpture would be his medium of choice. Lawrence believes that sculptures, as with paintings, can communicate concepts in a way that words cannot.

“These are not shapes that are easy to scan. Lawrence Dicks' intention is to make the viewer pause, take a closer look, engage on a deeper level. He is interested in the human condition and what it means to be or to feel alive and encourages the subjectivity in the responses different viewers will have to his sculpture.

“There is fluid repetition in Dicks’ sculptures setting off a rhythm which flows between all works and connects them as a whole narrative. The rhythm of the tide is there together with the eroded effect that sea and time have on rocks – rounding, hollowing and pitting surfaces. This is not surprising as a daily walk to a nearby beach must subconsciously filter through although his work is not necessarily about that.

“Dicks made Sussex his home shortly after graduating from Plymouth University (Exeter University School of Art and Design) in 1998, and for the last 25 years of so has worked as a professional artist. He has exhibited widely throughout the UK, and his works are in both public and private collections in Europe and the UK. Most notably, the late Hugo Burge collected 15 pieces for his collection at Marchmont House, Scotland, including several large scale pieces placed alongside works by David Nash, Anthony Gormley and others.

“We will exhibit a selection of sculptures in bronze, stone and wood by Lawrence Dicks at the Mill Studio, Ford from November 2-23.”