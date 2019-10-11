Lewes hotel ‘still open for business’ after masonry falls from roof

The White Hart Hotel in Lewes remains open for business – despite some falling masonry causing a road closure last week.

On October 2, Lewes High Street was closed off by police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service warned residents to temporarily avoid the area following the incident.

White Hart owner Sally Ayris with staff. Photo by Peter Cripps

However, the well-known hotel stayed open and continued to welcome guests.

It is now reassuring customers that it remains open.

Owner Sally Ayris said: “It was a piece of cosmetic masonry that came away from side of building. It has not affected the structure of the building.

“We are open as always day to day welcoming people.

Owner Sally Ayris. Photo by Peter Cripps

“We thank everyone for their support – and please keep supporting us.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said last week that ‘businesses and shops remained open as usual’.

The White Hart is an historic coaching inn with tudor origins situated right in the centre of Lewes.

The hotel also features a heated indoor swimming pool, spa and gym.

The hotel also features a heated indoor swimming pool. Photo by Peter Cripps

