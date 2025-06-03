Lewes rising star joins East Sussex Bach Choir

East Sussex Bach Choir’s next concert is of music by Henry Purcell, on Saturday, June 14 at 7pm at Lewes Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets at £25, £20 and £15 (accompanied under 16 free) are on sale from eastsussexbachchoir.org.

Spokeswoman Val Davies said: “The main work will be a concert performance of the opera Dido & Aeneas, together with the anthem My Heart Is Inditing, written for the coronation of James II, and the Orchestral Suite from The Fairy Queen. In addition, pieces by Purcell and Gjeilo will be performed by the Otter Consort from the University of Chichester Conservatoire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very excited that the part of Dido will be taken by Lewes-born and bred Rebecca Leggett, who is now gaining an international reputation as an Early Music soloist. Rebecca is currently one of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment’s rising stars and is also part of the Young Artists programme of Les Arts Florissants. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear a very special young singer on her home patch!

“Our other soloists will include Kristian Thorkildsen as Aeneas and Sumei Bao Smith as Belinda. The Baroque Collective (leader Alison Bury) will be playing, and the musical director will be john Hancorn.