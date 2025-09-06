Lewes' Star Brewery Gallery celebrates five years

Neeta Pedersen (contributed pic)

The Star Brewery Gallery is delighted to present the exhibition As Time Goes By – Celebrating 5 Years of the Star Brewery Gallery, part of this year’s Artwave Festival.

Curated by gallery owner and artist Neeta Pedersen, the exhibition celebrates both the artistic talent and the perseverance that have kept the gallery thriving. With paintings, sculptures, and prints on display, the show highlights a wide range of techniques and approaches, showcasing the individual perspective of each participant.

“Featuring a striking selection of 2D and 3D works, it offers visitors a chance to experience the imagination, skill, and unique vision of the participating artists.”

Exhibiting artists include: Paul Newland, Susie Monnington, Mark Munroe-Preston, Joanna Farrow, Martin Gayford, Rosie Good, Sarah Ruthven, Dan Johnson, Heather McAteer, Marc Gooderham, Lynn Gayford, Claire Hoskin, David C Nix, Hayley Brown, Peter Kettle, Nichola Campbell, John R Ball, Liz Temperley, Yvonne Coughlan, and Neeta Pedersen.

“When I took over the Gallery in February 2020, I didn’t get to open because of the Covid lockdown,” Neeta recalls. “I honestly didn’t know if I was going to make it. I am deeply grateful that the Star Brewery Gallery has continued, thanks to the incredible artists who share their work, and the public who have visited the exhibitions and supported the gallery. Their enthusiasm and encouragement have kept the gallery alive.”

This is the fourth Artwave exhibition at the gallery. Neeta added: “I usually curate tightly themed shows, but for this exhibition, the theme was open. It allowed me to explore a wide range of stories, selecting artists working across diverse styles and mediums. The result is a visually striking exhibition that reflects the richness and creativity of the artists’ work, featuring landscapes, townscapes, abstract pieces, nature-inspired works, and more illustrative, story-driven pieces.

“Previous Artwave shows, including The River Show, The Art of Biodiversity, and The Art of Life, have been highly successful, exploring pressing environmental issues while celebrating artistic talent and offering visitors a glimpse into artists’ perspectives on the natural world. As Time Goes By – Celebrating 5 Years of the Star Brewery Gallery continues this tradition, promising another inspiring and engaging exhibition.”

As Time Goes By – Celebrating 5 Years of the Star Brewery Gallery runs from September 5–21.

“Admission is free, and all are invited to enjoy this dynamic collection of paintings, sculptures, and prints, and to experience the dedication, creativity, and vision of the contributing artists.”