A woman was taken to hospital after a collision, which closed the A259 in Littlehampton for several hours today (Friday, March 31).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple crews to the scene of a road traffic collision in Bridge Road, involving two vehicles. Police officers and paramedics also responded to the incident, which resulted in major travel delays.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has now provided a statement about the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 11.10am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Bridge Road, Littlehampton.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee

"Ambulance crew attended and a woman was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road reopened around 3pm – nearly four hours after the incident was reported. Stagecoach bus services could not enter or leave Littlehampton, whilst the road was closed.