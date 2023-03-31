West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple crews to the scene of a road traffic collision in Bridge Road, involving two vehicles. Police officers and paramedics also responded to the incident, which resulted in major travel delays.
South East Coast Ambulance Service has now provided a statement about the incident.
A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 11.10am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Bridge Road, Littlehampton.
"Ambulance crew attended and a woman was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”
The road reopened around 3pm – nearly four hours after the incident was reported. Stagecoach bus services could not enter or leave Littlehampton, whilst the road was closed.
