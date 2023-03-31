Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Littlehampton A259 collision: Woman taken to hospital for treatment

A woman was taken to hospital after a collision, which closed the A259 in Littlehampton for several hours today (Friday, March 31).

By Sam Morton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:07 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple crews to the scene of a road traffic collision in Bridge Road, involving two vehicles. Police officers and paramedics also responded to the incident, which resulted in major travel delays.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has now provided a statement about the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 11.10am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Bridge Road, Littlehampton.

Most Popular
Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee
Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee
Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee

"Ambulance crew attended and a woman was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road reopened around 3pm – nearly four hours after the incident was reported. Stagecoach bus services could not enter or leave Littlehampton, whilst the road was closed.

Click here to recap all the live updates as they happened.

Read More
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Brighton
A259South East Coast Ambulance ServiceWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceStagecoach