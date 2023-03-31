Firefighters joined a major emergency response to a collision in Littlehampton.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the scene of a road traffic collision in Bridge Road, involving two vehicles, earlier today (Friday, March 31).

“The road is currently closed,” read a statement on social media at 12.45pm. “Please find alternative routes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire engines from Littlehampton, Bognor and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing were at the scene alongside police officers and paramedics.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The A259 is closed both ways between the Bridge (Tesco) roundabout and Benjamin Gray Drive crossroads. It will be closed for at least two more hours.”

According to AA Traffic sources, the ‘serious collision’ resulted in stationary traffic on A259 both ways at B2187 Bridge Road (Clympwick Bridge).

There was reportedly congestion to all sides, with eastbound traffic backing up towards Bognor Regis. By 3pm, the road has reopened but residual delays remain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click here to follow the latest travel updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad