A259 reopens after Littlehampton collision sparked major emergency response

Firefighters joined a major emergency response to a collision in Littlehampton.

By Sam Morton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:25 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the scene of a road traffic collision in Bridge Road, involving two vehicles, earlier today (Friday, March 31).

“The road is currently closed,” read a statement on social media at 12.45pm. “Please find alternative routes.”

Fire engines from Littlehampton, Bognor and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing were at the scene alongside police officers and paramedics.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee
Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire.

“The A259 is closed both ways between the Bridge (Tesco) roundabout and Benjamin Gray Drive crossroads. It will be closed for at least two more hours.”

According to AA Traffic sources, the ‘serious collision’ resulted in stationary traffic on A259 both ways at B2187 Bridge Road (Clympwick Bridge).

There was reportedly congestion to all sides, with eastbound traffic backing up towards Bognor Regis. By 3pm, the road has reopened but residual delays remain.

