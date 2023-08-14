A collision involving a moped and a car sparked a large emergency response on Saturday (August 12). The emergency services were spotted in East Street, near Kamsons Pharmacy, at around 10pm.
Pictures from the scene – which had been cordoned off – showed a damaged moped an air ambulance helicopter, police cars, an ambulance car and vehicle debris in the road.
Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses on Monday afternoon (August 14).
A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the junction of East Street and Church Road at around 9.15pm after a white Honda PCX moped collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.
“The rider of the moped – an 18-year-old man – was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, events leading up to it or has relevant video footage is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Coriander."