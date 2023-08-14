BREAKING
Littlehampton collision: Young man suffers 'life-changing injuries'

A young man was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Littlehampton over the weekend.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST

A collision involving a moped and a car sparked a large emergency response on Saturday (August 12). The emergency services were spotted in East Street, near Kamsons Pharmacy, at around 10pm.

Pictures from the scene – which had been cordoned off – showed a damaged moped an air ambulance helicopter, police cars, an ambulance car and vehicle debris in the road.

Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses on Monday afternoon (August 14).

An air ambulance helicopter was pictured after a collision in Littlehampton on Saturday night (August 12). Photo: Sussex News and PicturesAn air ambulance helicopter was pictured after a collision in Littlehampton on Saturday night (August 12). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the junction of East Street and Church Road at around 9.15pm after a white Honda PCX moped collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.

“The rider of the moped – an 18-year-old man – was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, events leading up to it or has relevant video footage is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Coriander."

