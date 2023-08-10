BREAKING
A large fire has broken out at the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton today (Thursday, August 10).
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:32 BST

In a video update, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the ‘significant’ fire started in the kitchen and has now spread to the roof.

Thankfully, there have been no injuries due to the fire, and all people were evacuated from the building before crews attended this morning.

Crews continues to tackle the blaze with an increased presence of 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and two water carri ers.

Harvester fire. Photo: Eddie MitchellHarvester fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
See shocking photos of the fire here.

Area manager Gary Ball, said: "We have a number of resources here from many emergency services, all working hard to try and put the fire out.

“Our priority at the moment, of course, is to protect surrounding buildings.”

Residents were warned this morning to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed due to the large smoke plume.

A large fire has broken out at the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie MitchellA large fire has broken out at the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The service also confirmed that the Windmill Cinema has remained unharmed, and is being ‘well protected by all crews in attendance’. A spokesperson for the Windmill Theatre said that the building has experienced water damage and will require an assessment on the building’s condition.

In a statement on Facebook, manager Kevin Orman said: “As a precaution, advance ticket sales are temporarily suspended, however we are hopeful that screenings will be able to restart on Monday (August 14).”

Stay tuned for more updates as we have them.

