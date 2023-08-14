An investigation remains ongoing days after a devastating fire at a restaurant in Littlehampton.

Shortly before 9am on Thursday (August 10), a fire broke out in the Harvester’s kitchen and spread to the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone had evacuated the building in Coastguard Road before firefighters arrived.

Despite heroic efforts from fire crews, the blaze left most of the building destroyed. To see more photos from the scene, click here.

"At the height of the incident there were 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and two water carriers in attendance as firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Once the fire was out, crews remained on scene monitoring hotspots using thermal imaging cameras and damping down until 11.06pm that night.