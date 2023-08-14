Shortly before 9am on Thursday (August 10), a fire broke out in the Harvester’s kitchen and spread to the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone had evacuated the building in Coastguard Road before firefighters arrived.

Despite heroic efforts from fire crews, the blaze left most of the building destroyed. To see more photos from the scene, click here.

"At the height of the incident there were 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and two water carriers in attendance as firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Littlehampton Harvester fire August 10 2023. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

“Once the fire was out, crews remained on scene monitoring hotspots using thermal imaging cameras and damping down until 11.06pm that night.

“Fortunately the neighbouring buildings were saved. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

Arun District Council has also issued an update, confirming that the Windmill Cinema remains closed to the public.

"As we are sure you will understand, the safety of the public, our contractors and staff is our priority,” a statement read.

"Our building control specialists have now assessed both the Harvester site and the Windmill Entertainment Centre.

"The Windmill Entertainment Centre is considered a Partially Dangerous Structure in terms of Sections 77 and 78: Building Act 1984. The centre therefore remains closed to all.”

The council said the Windmill Centre ‘shares a party wall’ with the Harvester. This means that ‘further discussions’ with the restaurant’s operators, Mitchell & Butler, are needed to ‘enable the necessary structural assessments’ to be done ‘prior to deciding the safest course of action’ – which is ‘probable dismantling of the Harvester remains’.

A spokesperson added: “Whilst no damage has happened to the actual theatre auditorium, part of the gable wall of the Harvester has collapsed onto the flat roof of the theatre foyer/kiosk and the building is without the necessary welfare facilities, such as toilets.