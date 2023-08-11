The fire service has issued an update on the devastating fire at the Harvester in Littlehampton yesterday (August 10).

The ‘significant fire’ started in the restaurant’s kitchen at 8.51am yesterday morning (Thursday, August 10).

Crews remained on scene until 11.06pm last night monitoring for hotspots using thermal imaging cameras, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) confirmed.

The fire service has issued an update on the devastating fire at the Harvester in Littlehampton yesterday (August 10). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

One crew from Littlehampton returned this morning at 6.30am to carry out a reinspection and currently remain on the scene checking for hotspots.

In a video update yesterday, WSFRS area manager, Gary Ball, confirmed one of their priorities was to keep surrounding buildings protected, as residents worried for the Windmill Cinema’s safety.

The historic cinema remains unharmed, except for water damage in the foyer and kiosk.