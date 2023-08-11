BREAKING
The fire service has issued an update on the devastating fire at the Harvester in Littlehampton yesterday (August 10).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

The ‘significant fire’ started in the restaurant’s kitchen at 8.51am yesterday morning (Thursday, August 10).

Crews remained on scene until 11.06pm last night monitoring for hotspots using thermal imaging cameras, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) confirmed.

The fire service has issued an update on the devastating fire at the Harvester in Littlehampton yesterday (August 10). Photo: Eddie MitchellThe fire service has issued an update on the devastating fire at the Harvester in Littlehampton yesterday (August 10). Photo: Eddie Mitchell
One crew from Littlehampton returned this morning at 6.30am to carry out a reinspection and currently remain on the scene checking for hotspots.

In a video update yesterday, WSFRS area manager, Gary Ball, confirmed one of their priorities was to keep surrounding buildings protected, as residents worried for the Windmill Cinema’s safety.

The historic cinema remains unharmed, except for water damage in the foyer and kiosk.

Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the fire, and everyone inside the restaurant was quickly evacuated before the fire service arrived on the scene.

