Littlehampton police incident: Large emergency response involving dogs and drones
Police dogs and drones were involved in a search after an incident in Littlehampton.
By Sam Morton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:11 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 08:31 BST
Photos showed a large police presence in Arundel Road around 6pm on Sunday (March 26).
An electric motorcycle was pictured on the road, which was closed to traffic after the incident – with at least four police vehicles at the scene.
Photos also show police officers using drones as they conducted a search for a person of interest.
Sussex Police has been approached for more information.