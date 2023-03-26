Littlehampton projects to receive a share of £1million fund allocated to Arun

Projects across the district have received a funding boost from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with £1,083,399 allocated to Arun District Council.

Littlehampton Clocktower will receive money from the Shared Prosperity fund

Littlehampton will see 22 additional cycle racks across six sites, along with three new tree planters to give a greener feel to the town centre. The town will also benefit from additional seating and signage with new uplighters to enhance local landmark, the Clocktower.

A new visitor marketing project will be launched in Arundel and will include a family friendly trail, highlighting the key heritage sites of the popular market town.

Angmering will see improvements to Russet Park with additional cycle racks and a bike repair station. Rustington will benefit from a new MUGA (Multi-use Games area) and high-quality outdoor fitness equipment, as well as new cycling facilities.

Arun and Chichester Citizens’ Advice has been awarded funding for a financial capability advisor to support disabled people, carers, refugees, and survivors of domestic abuse, to create a sustainable household budget.

Businesses in the creative and digital sector will receive dedicated support via West Sussex County Council which will deliver bespoke training and support to encourage growth in this part of the economy. Local business support will be delivered within the district, with the University of Chichester also able to expand its access courses to higher education for local people. Clean Growth UK has been funded to support businesses in preparation for net zero and supporting our growth in local green skills will see FE Sussex delivering on local training.

West Sussex County Council will be supported to assist young people in the district with the Think Future scheme and Tourism South East has been selected to deliver job training to boost opportunities for local people looking to work in the industry.