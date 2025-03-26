Littlehampton's LPOS Musical Productions kick off 70th anniversary celebrations

LPOS' Little Shop of Horrors in rehearsals (contributed pic)

Little Shop of Horrors launches LPOS Musical Productions’ 70th anniversary celebrations.

Spokeswoman Carly Hilts said: “Join LPOS Musical Productions – one of Littlehampton’s oldest amateur theatre companies – as they kick off their 70th anniversary year festivities with Little Shop of Horrors, a darkly comic musical written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the celebrated songwriters behind beloved Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin.

“When down-on-his-luck orphan Seymour Krelborn makes a diabolical deal with a mysterious man-eating plant, his fortunes are dramatically transformed. Fame, riches, and romance quickly follow. But will the budding botanist find a way out of the slums of Skid Row or, as the body count rises, will he come to regret feeding his mean, green friend?”

The production is at The Windmill Entertainment Centre in Littlehampton from April 2-5 including a Saturday matinée.

“Adapted from the cult 1960 film of the same name, Little Shop of Horrors is not to be missed, promising show-stopping dance numbers, bloodthirsty puppets, laughter, tears, and a rock-and-roll score stuffed with songs you will be humming all the way home, including Somewhere That’s Green, Suddenly Seymour, Dentist! and the toe-tapping title theme.

“Little Shop of Horrors represents just the first event in LPOS’ anniversary programme at The Windmill, marking 70 years since the group, now a registered charity, was founded in 1955.

“On June 21 LPOS will be holding a birthday party with a difference, offering celebratory refreshments ahead of a special concert performance of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Patience – a timeless comedy about a virtuous milkmaid, pretentious poets, the fickleness of celebrity, and the trials and triumphs of true love – in a nod to the first show that the Littlehampton group ever staged. Meanwhile, October 15-18 will see a full production of the heart-warming and ever-popular musical Hello, Dolly.”

See www.lpos.org for information about how to get involved yourself.

“LPOS emphasises a warm, inclusive atmosphere, aiming to give people from all backgrounds and of all levels of ability and experience a chance to participate in theatrical productions, whether onstage, backstage or in a creative role. Open to anyone aged 16 and over, membership fees are kept deliberately low at £30 per annum in order to make these opportunities more accessible. If you are interested in joining this fun, friendly group, please email [email protected].”

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/lpos; £16 for general admission, £14 concessions (seniors and children aged 16 and under).