Major South Downs road closes following sinkhole discovery

A major road in a South Downs village is being shut following the discovery of a sinkhole.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago

Southern Water says that the road – the A283 in Storrington – will close ‘shortly’ so that investigations can take place.

A spokesperson said: “We are extremely sorry for the disruption caused by a sinkhole that has opened on the A283 in Storrington.

“The road will shortly be closed so we can investigate the cause and plan the repair.”

Traffic diversions are being put in place via Billingshurst.

