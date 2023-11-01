A major South Downs road which was shut for nearly four months earlier this year is to close for the second time within days from tonight (November 1).

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was closed in December following a landslide which led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

The road reopened to single-lane traffic, controlled by traffic lights, in April. But West Sussex County Council shut the road again on Friday (October 27) to carry out a pre-winter assessment of embankments in the area.

Now it says it has to shut the road again – from 9pm tonight (Wednesday November 1) ‘due to a Met Office weather warning causing safety concerns.’

A county council spokesperson said: “Due to the amber weather warning issued by the Met Office for anticipated high winds and rainfall, we will be closing the A29 Church Hill from 9pm today, Wednesday 1st November. This is a precautionary measure due to the concerns for highway safety with potential tree damage and the impact this may have on the already unstable embankments.

“The duration of the closure will vary depending on how badly the storm affects this area, however it is expected that the road will be open from midday on Friday November 3 following an inspection to assess the trees and embankments on Friday morning.

“The road will be closed using fencing and barriers, and the temporary traffic signals will be switched off during the closure. We urge the public to not move these barriers and attempt to travel through the closure as it has been put in place for your safety.

"During the closure a full signed diversionary route will be in place.