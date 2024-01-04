BREAKING

Major Sussex road shuts following discovery of sinkhole

A major Sussex road been shut following the discovery of a sinkhole earlier today (Thursday).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:09 GMT
The A283 at Station Road in Pulborough has now been shut following heavy rain and the discovery of a sinkholeThe A283 at Station Road in Pulborough has now been shut following heavy rain and the discovery of a sinkhole
The A283 at Station Road in Pulborough has now been shut following heavy rain and the discovery of a sinkhole

An emergency warning was earlier issued to drivers and residents after the hole appeared on the A283 underneath a railway bridge in Station Road, Pulborough. See: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-warning-goes-out-to-drivers-after-sinkhole-appears-in-major-sussex-road-4466496

Now West Sussex County Highway chiefs say that heavy rainfall has forced them to shut the road ‘for the sake of public safety.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The carriageway is currently under water and the road surface is deteriorating. A diversion is being set up as follows: A29, A272, Kingspit Lane (Petworth Lorry Route), A283.”

Most Popular

They added: “We apologise for the disruption this will cause but safety has to be our paramount concern.

“Emergency work will be carried out tonight (Thursday) to try to resolve this, and we hope to reopen the road as soon as possible tomorrow, subject to any unforeseen complications.”

Related topics:SussexStation RoadA29