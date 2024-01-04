Major Sussex road shuts following discovery of sinkhole
An emergency warning was earlier issued to drivers and residents after the hole appeared on the A283 underneath a railway bridge in Station Road, Pulborough. See: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-warning-goes-out-to-drivers-after-sinkhole-appears-in-major-sussex-road-4466496
Now West Sussex County Highway chiefs say that heavy rainfall has forced them to shut the road ‘for the sake of public safety.’
A spokesperson said: “The carriageway is currently under water and the road surface is deteriorating. A diversion is being set up as follows: A29, A272, Kingspit Lane (Petworth Lorry Route), A283.”
They added: “We apologise for the disruption this will cause but safety has to be our paramount concern.
“Emergency work will be carried out tonight (Thursday) to try to resolve this, and we hope to reopen the road as soon as possible tomorrow, subject to any unforeseen complications.”