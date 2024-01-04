A major Sussex road been shut following the discovery of a sinkhole earlier today (Thursday).

The A283 at Station Road in Pulborough has now been shut following heavy rain and the discovery of a sinkhole

An emergency warning was earlier issued to drivers and residents after the hole appeared on the A283 underneath a railway bridge in Station Road, Pulborough. See: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-warning-goes-out-to-drivers-after-sinkhole-appears-in-major-sussex-road-4466496

Now West Sussex County Highway chiefs say that heavy rainfall has forced them to shut the road ‘for the sake of public safety.’

A spokesperson said: “The carriageway is currently under water and the road surface is deteriorating. A diversion is being set up as follows: A29, A272, Kingspit Lane (Petworth Lorry Route), A283.”

They added: “We apologise for the disruption this will cause but safety has to be our paramount concern.