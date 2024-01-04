BREAKING

Emergency warning goes out to drivers after sinkhole appears in major Sussex road

An emergency warning has gone out to drivers following the discovery of a sinkhole in a major Sussex road.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 15:34 GMT
The hole has appeared on the A283 underneath a railway bridge in Station Road, Pulborough.

Now the local parish council is warning drivers and residents that the matter is being treated as an ‘emergency’ and says there is likely to be disruption in the area.

They say that emergency services and West Sussex County Council have been informed about the situation.

A warning has gone out to drivers after a sinkhole appeared on the A283 in Station Road, Pulborough

A Pulborough Parish Council spokesperson said in a statement to residents: “Your safety is our top priority, and we've taken immediate action by notifying both county highways and Sussex Police. They are aware of the situation and are treating it as an emergency.

“Please be aware that addressing this issue may cause disruptions in the area while the authorities work to resolve it. Councillor Paul Clarke has already visited the site and alerted the necessary contractors.

“We kindly ask for your understanding that neither the parish council staff, Horsham district neighbourhood wardens nor your councillors can further intervene in this matter.

"However, we assure you that all the relevant parties capable of taking action have been informed.”

Some residents have taken to social media calling for the road to be closed. Some say they fear a repeat of the situation on the A29 in Church Hill, Pulborough, which has had problems for more than a year following a landslide.

A number of drivers have reported receiving damage to their vehicles and flat tyres.

