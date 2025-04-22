Major transformation planned for a Sussex hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major transformation is planned for a Sussex hospice, which includes the re-opening of a smaller hospice in Five Ashes near Mayfield.

Hospice in the Weald cares for adults and children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in East Sussex and Kent. Chief executive Nick Farthing says plans are being developed to improve services and facilities over the coming year.

He explained: "The transformation programme will help us continue to provide the compassionate care everyone deserves as they come to the end of their life, in the best possible environment now and in the future.

"In the short term there will be some changes and temporary service relocations but we are working hard to ensure transitions are as smooth as possible and will keep everyone updated."

Five Ashes Hospice in the Weald

In Five Ashes the Hospice in the Weald is looking to once again provide in-patient services at the Cottage Hospice as well as open a new centre for children and young people. The in-patient ward is getting ready to admit patients again after a temporary pause in admissions. They are preparing to welcome in-patients to Cottage Hospice instead of the Hospice in Pembury in the autumn to allow necessary refurbishment work in Pembury. Once the work in Pembury is complete, in-patient care will continue to be provided at both sites.

In addition the charity is planning to create a new children's and young people's centre in Five Ashes. Hospice in the Weald already supports children through home visits, outreach services and special events. To further meet the needs of families, it is looking to redevelop a property next to Cottage Hospice in Five Ashes to create a place where children can take part in arts and crafts, sensory play, music and watch films in an accessible cinema room.

Nick continued: "Although it is anticipated this will see only a slight increase in the number of people accessing the Five Ashes site, the scheme will consider how extra parking can be included to make best use of the available space."

While the refurbishment is ongoing some services will be temporarily relocated. Instead of being admitted to the ward at Pembury, in-patients will be cared for in Five Ashes. Temporary venues will be provided for the counselling, support and Living Well services.

The work is covered by funds previously raised by the charity as well as recent government funding but Hospice in the Weald highlights the importance of ongoing fundraising support. Nick explained: "This year we need to raise £9 million to be there for everyone who needs us which is why the continued support of our incredible community has never been more valued."

Cottage Hospice in Five Ashes will start welcoming in-patients in the autumn.

