Two people have been arrested after a man fell to his death in East Sussex.

Sussex Police has confirmed the news after photos showed multiple officers outside a property in Brunswick Place, Hove.

“In the early hours of Monday morning (January 22), emergency services responded to a report of a person falling from height,” a police spokesperson said.

"A man, aged 52, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"Two men, aged 74 and 53, have been arrested in connection with the death, and they are assisting with police enquiries.”

Police said they will have an ‘increased presence’ in the area while further enquiries are undertaken.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened, are asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Marsworth.

