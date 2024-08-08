Man’s body found in the sea near East Sussex beach has now been identified, police confirm

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 17:02 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 10:34 GMT
A man’s body was found in the sea this week near an East Sussex beach, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A Coastguard helicopter was seen landing at Seaford Beach on Wednesday afternoon, August 7.

Photos submitted to this newspaper at about 4.20pm show the red and white aircraft landing on a nearby field.

The photos also show HM Coastguard Search and Rescue crew looking out to sea with police community support officers at the scene.

At about 5.30pm, Sussex Police confirmed that emergency services were called at around 2pm to reports of a man’s body found in the sea near Seaford Beach.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing, alongside partner agencies, to identify the man and establish the full circumstances of the situation. No further information is available at this time.”

An update from Sussex Police on Thursday morning, August 8, said: “The man was confirmed as deceased and he has now been identified. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. A report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

