New hope for historic Gorringe’s huts in Lewes after open day draws hundreds to iconic buildings

The iconic buildings on Garden Street had been left empty since the last auction sale in December 2016.

In June, Lewes town councillor Edwina Livesey (Priory Ward) said the buildings were due for demolition to make way for housing.

But this week she told the Sussex Express: “A decision by the South Downs National Park Authority means that the planned demolition is not now due to take place."

Mrs Livesey said the Open Day on July 6 had been planned as ‘a final farewell to the huts’.

She said: “The day included short talks and exhibits, celebrating their history during WWI, where they were used as a camp church for soldiers training for the front. They came to Seaford, where the huts were formerly housed, from as far away as Canada and the Caribbean. The day’s highlight was an artwork installation, ‘A Place for Everything,’ created by students from East Sussex College in partnership with local artist Marco Crivello, and a short film by Mick Hawksworth about their days as an auction house.

“Archaeology recovered from the spoil heap when a new ramp was created was also on display, and included pottery, oyster shells and evidence of the Lewes iron industry. The rich variety of flora on the site was also celebrated, including its long life as the site of a small allotment.”

The day included the announcement that the planned demolition would no longer take place. Mrs Livesey said the site is still ‘earmarked for development’ but would be ‘back to the drawing board’ with a new round of planning applications that could take months to be approved.

She said: “Plans for them to be used as an art space or event space have been suggested. And for a week in October, as part of Black History Month, they will play host to a ‘pop up museum’ celebrating their heritage. Organisers plan to use the huts for a full exhibition about the British West Indies Regiment, who once worshipped there, including a textiles display created by young people from East Sussex College, and as an education space, with talks, workshops and tours planned for October 26 and 27.”

