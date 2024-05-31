Mid Sussex Police appeal for help finding missing 40-year-old from Haywards Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid Sussex Police are appealing for help finding a missing 40-year-old man.

Police asked on Facebook: “Have you seen Stuart who has been reported missing from Haywards Heath?”

Police said Stuart was last seen at Ditchling Beacon at 7.15pm on Wednesday, May 29.

