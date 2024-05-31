Mid Sussex Police appeal for help finding missing 40-year-old from Haywards Heath
Mid Sussex Police are appealing for help finding a missing 40-year-old man.
Police asked on Facebook: “Have you seen Stuart who has been reported missing from Haywards Heath?”
Police said Stuart was last seen at Ditchling Beacon at 7.15pm on Wednesday, May 29.
The Mid Sussex Police spokesperson continued: “Stuart is 5'10, with long brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a Levi's jacket, blue jeans and muddy hiking boots. Anyone who sees Stuart or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting serial 1628 of 29/05.”