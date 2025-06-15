Midsummer Ukulele Jam will be hospice fund-raiser
It’s a chance to join in with performances and jams led by Coustics, D’Ukes of Hayling, Littlehampton Jam, Quayside Ukes, Pompey Pluckers, Regis Ukes, The Ukettes, Uke 3a and
Waverley Jam. There will be refreshments and a raffle. £5 (admission by ticket only) from group leaders and on the door or from organisers Frank and Vicky Griffin on 07774 430511.
Frank said: “Ukuleles are great fun to play. They keep us off the streets! And it's relatively easy to learn. We run groups for retired and semi-retired people and you can pick it up fairly quickly. It is just four strings, and we mostly play 60s and 70s songs that people know. They can pick it up in a couple of weeks or a couple of months. One chap asked whether there was an age limit to what we do and I said no. He said he was 95 and wanted to know if he was too late for this! He comes along now!
“It’s great fun socially. We all get together and have a good old sing. It's like a party but with a practical purpose. People sing and they feel good. We also go into care homes and play, and it's really heartwarming. We are doing good for people, and we can see how much they like it.”