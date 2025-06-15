Midsummer Ukulele Jam will be hospice fund-raiser

A Midsummer Ukulele Jam will raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Sunday, June 22 from 12-6pm at North Mundham Village Hall, PO20 1LA (free parking).

Frank said: “Ukuleles are great fun to play. They keep us off the streets! And it's relatively easy to learn. We run groups for retired and semi-retired people and you can pick it up fairly quickly. It is just four strings, and we mostly play 60s and 70s songs that people know. They can pick it up in a couple of weeks or a couple of months. One chap asked whether there was an age limit to what we do and I said no. He said he was 95 and wanted to know if he was too late for this! He comes along now!