Minister for Disabled visits Vim Health Neuro Rehab Centre
Mr Pursglove, who represents Corby and is the Minister of State for Disabled people, Health and Work, has been a staunch advocate for healthcare and rehabilitation services. His visit to Vim Health demonstrated his commitment to understanding the challenges individuals face with neurological conditions and the efforts made to improve their quality of life.
During his visit, MP Tom Pursglove had the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility, meet with healthcare professionals, and engage with patients. He also participated in discussions about the importance of neurological rehabilitation in the context of the broader healthcare system.
The team at Vim Health are dedicated to providing specialized care for patients with neurological conditions, including stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and neurodegenerative diseases. They offer a multidisciplinary approach, combining physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and other services to help patients regain their independence and improve their overall well-being.
"We were delighted to have hosted MP Tom Pursglove at Vim Health and to have showcased the vital work we are doing in the field of neurological rehabilitation," said Tom Taverner, Founder of Vim Health. "We hope his visit will help raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with neurological conditions and the importance of continued investment in specialized healthcare services."
Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP said: “It was fantastic to meet the team at Vim Health and see the amazing work they are doing to support people with neurological conditions.
“This state-of-the-art facility is truly providing life changing services to patients and it was inspiring to see this first hand.
“As a government we are absolutely determined to improve disabled people’s lives and I would encourage everyone to respond to our consultation, which will inform meaningful change through our Disability Action Plan later this year.”
Vim Health is at the forefront of innovation in neurological rehabilitation, utilizing cutting-edge technology and evidence-based practices to deliver the best possible care to their patients. The visit by MP Tom Pursglove was an opportunity to highlight the successes and advancements in this critical area of healthcare.