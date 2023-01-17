Edit Account-Sign Out
Missing Shoreham boy, 12, sparked huge search operation in West Sussex

A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in Shoreham last night (Monday, January 16), speaking a large-scale search from dozens of emergency service personnel.

By Sam Morton
14 minutes ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 8:06am

Local photographer Eddie Mitchell said there was an ‘intense search’, involving the Shoreham RNLI, Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguards, National Police Air Service helicopter, lowland search teams and ‘lots and lots of police officers’.

In a social media post just before 7.30am, Sussex Police confirmed the missing boy had been found and sound. A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to report 12-year-old Richard, who was missing from Shoreham, has been found safe. Thank you to everyone involved in the search for Richard.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was alerted about the missing child at around 10.45pm. A spokesperson added: “HM Coastguard received a request from Sussex Police for assistance with a search in Shoreham.

There was an ‘intense search’, involving the Shoreham RNLI, Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguards, National Police Air Service helicopter, lowland search teams and ‘lots and lots of police officers’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
“Coastguard rescue teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton were sent to help with the RNLI inshore lifeboat from Shoreham.”

