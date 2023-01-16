National Highways is warning drivers in Sussex and the South East to plan ahead this week and pack a winter kit.

The Met Office has said that temperatures are expected to plummet below zero so National Highways has provided some top tips for motorists who want to stay safe on A-roads and motorways.

Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways, said: “In preparation for winter, keeping a kit of essential items like torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded. Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.”

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, listen to the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”

The Met Office has given out a yellow warning for ice and snow in parts of Sussex for Sunday and Monday. Photo: Steve Robards, SR1805983

National Highways said a winter driving kit should include: water, de-icer, food, warm clothes, an ice scraper, a fully charged mobile and car charger, a torch, blankets, boots, a snow shovel and sunglasses.

The National Highways tips for safe driving in winter are:

Stick to the main roads where you can and only travel if necessary.

Slow down as it can take 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions.

Use a high gear to avoid wheel spin.

Accelerate gently, using low revs and remember that you may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.

Keep in mind you may need up to 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front.

Try not to brake suddenly because this can cause skidding.

Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible.

Look out for gritters spreading salt or using snow ploughs, and only overtake if it is safe.

National Highways said there is a lots of advice at www.nationalhighways.co.uk/traffic about travelling in severe weather conditions, including high winds and gales, fog, rain and snow and ice.

Experts at Bill Plant Driving School have also shared five tips to help motorists drive safely in snow:

1) Check your windscreen wipers are working before setting off.

2) Avoid harsh acceleration and complete every manoeuvre slowly and with care.

3) Drive in a high gear. The driving school recommends pulling off in second gear while easing off the clutch gently to avoid wheel spin. Once in motion, try to drive in as higher gear as possible because this keeps your revs lower and reduces wheel spin.

4) Consider your stopping distance. In snow and ice you should be looking to leave a gap that is up to ten times bigger than usual.

5) Use your headlights when visibility is seriously reduced, which normally means when you cannot see further than 100 metres.

