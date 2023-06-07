Moda celebrates Hove culture with new mural

Artist Kirsti Davidson has created a mural measuring more than 40m that depicts the diverse culture of Hove – home to Moda Living’s new build-to-rent regeneration project.

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.

Artist Kirsti Davidson has created a mural measuring more than 40m that depicts the diverse culture of Hove – home to Moda Living’s new build-to-rent regeneration project.

The artwork, which is located on a wall at the former Sackville Road Trading Estate, portrays key landmarks, including the Big Beach Cafe, Hove Lagoon, Hove Park and the Goldstone in Hove Park, as well as the Artists Corner houses and the Moda development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest work is part of a series of murals painted by local artists at the site, which will brighten up the area during the construction phase and will show residents what Moda’s new development has to offer when it completes later this year.

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.

Kirsti said: “The aim was to reflect the community spirit in Hove. I wanted the design to be bold, simple and modern, and to demonstrate the qualities that draw people to the area – the beach, the green spaces, the iconic architecture, the water sports and the diverse community that Moda, Hove Central residents will soon be a part of.”

Kirsti is best known for her work as an illustrator and character designer, and lives in Hove. Clients include the National Literacy Trust, Laurence King Publishing, Magma Publishing, Penguin Books, Usborne Publishing, Little Tiger Press and the BBC.

When the development reached its highest point last year, Moda marked the occasion by cementing one of Kirsti’s paintbrushes into the roof of the tallest building, to symbolise the permanent connection between Moda, Hove Central and the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moda selected three local artists to design a mural to feature on an exterior wall at the Sackville Road site during the construction of the new neighbourhood. As well as Kirsti, Hove fine art student Ella McEwen Smith and Brighton artist Tom Diamantopoulo are involved in the project.

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.

James Blakey, Planning Director, Moda, said: “We love Kirsti’s mural and know that the surrounding community will too. This art project is playing such an important role in our support for the arts in the city.

“Kirsti’s beautiful mural also symbolises the ideas of community and togetherness, which is exactly what Moda is building in this brand new neighbourhood. We want the work to show we are committed to building a happy and healthy community for everyone – residents, neighbours and visitors.”

Kirsti’s mural forms a part of Moda’s recently unveiled ambitious plans for public art, which will draw on the area’s history to deliver a vibrant and welcoming new area for the Hove community to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme has been created in collaboration with Brighton and Hove City Council and with Sussex-based designer and artist Richard Wolfströme, who has designed several public installations and artworks throughout the region.

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.

Moda’s regeneration of the former Sackville Road Trading Estate will transform it into a thriving new multigenerational neighbourhood of more than 820 new homes, 564 of which will be build-to-rent apartments. The neighbourhood will include six new buildings, with more than 60% of the 8.8-acre site covered with new landscaped green spaces, pedestrian routes and public realm.

For more information, please visit: modaliving.com/live/location/brighton-hove

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.

Hove artist Kirsti Davidson with her mural at Moda, Hove Central.