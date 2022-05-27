Mother found dead by son in Eastbourne

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (May 26) heard Agnieszka Stanna, a technician living at Merton Court in Jevington Gardens, died on December 19 last year.

Rafal Stanny, Ms Stanna's son, could not get hold of his mother over the phone that afternoon so went to her flat at 3pm on December 19 to check on her. He found his mother dead in the communal hallway of the block of flats.

Toxicology reports found Ms Stanna had a 'substantial' level of alcohol in her system and drugs to a ‘recreational level’.

Emergency services attended but she was confirmed dead at the scene, the inquest heard.

Dr Luke Verghese, Ms Stanna's GP, said her previous GP records included details of 'low moods' and she struggled with alcohol too.

In October last year there was an incident at Beachy Head where Ms Stanna was found drunk and distressed in the grass by members of the public.

Police were called and she went home, the inquest heard.

Detective sergeant David Hawes said when he searched Ms Stanna's flat afterwards, he found she was expected to attend court for a drink driving offence.

East Sussex coroner Fiona King ruled Ms Stanna took her own life.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity's helpline number is 116 123.