A multi-vehicle collision has been reported in Worthing this afternoon (Friday, July 21).

Three vehicles were reportedly involved in a collision on A2031 Tarring Road. Police officers and paramedics have been pictured at the scene, with cones blocking the road.

The incident has been reported between Worthing and West Worthing railway stations, with slow traffic both ways near Shakespeare Road (St Matthew's Church).

Bus company Stagecoach South said bus services from Durrington to Worthing were being delayed due to the incident.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson added: “Due to an RTC on Tarring Road, buses will be diverting via South Farm Road, St Lawrence Avenue and South Street, Tarring in both directions.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”