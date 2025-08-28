Murder at Midnight will send chills through Eastbourne

Jason Durr, Susie Blake, Max Bowden and Katie McGlynn combine for the world premiere of Torben Betts’ comedy thriller Murder at Midnight at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from October 27-31 .

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Directed by Philip Franks, Murder at Midnight will star stage and screen favourites Jason Durr (Heartbeat, Casualty) as Jonny ‘The Cyclops’, Susie Blake (Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, Coronation Street) as Shirley, Max Bowden (best known for his role as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders) as Paul and Katie McGlynn (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) as Lisa. They are joined by Callum Balmforth as Russell, Peter Moreton as Trainwreck and Iryna Poplavska as Cristina, with Bella Farr and Andy McLeod as police officers/understudies.”

Tickets 01323 412000 or online at Eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

“It’s New Year’s Eve in a quiet corner of Kent and a killer is in the house. We meet Jonny ‘The Cyclops’, the notorious gangster, his glamorous wife, his trigger-happy sidekick, his mum who’s seeing things, her very jittery carer, plus a vicar who’s hiding something, and a nervous burglar dressed as a clown. Throw in a suitcase full of cash, a stash of deadly weapons and one infamous unsolved murder… what could possibly go wrong? Join the murder mystery with a difference. One house. Seven suspects… and a murder at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Written by acclaimed playwright Torben Betts and produced by the award-winning Original Theatre (Birdsong, Murder in the Dark, The Mirror Crack’d), Murder at Midnight is a gripping murder mystery filled with twists, chilling suspense and wickedly dark humour –

guaranteed to keep you guessing until the final stroke of midnight.”

The creative team of Murder at Midnight is director Philip Franks, writer Torben Betts, designer Colin Falconer, lighting designer Jason Taylor, sound designer and composer Max Pappenheim, casting director Ellie Collyer-Bristow, associate director Barney McElholm, sound associate Joe Dines, fight and intimacy director Ruth Cooper-Brown for Rc-Annie and associate fight director Carlotta De Gregori for Rc-Annie. The production manager is Brian Watson, the costume supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and the props supervisor is Robyn Hardy.

“Murder at Midnight blends razor-sharp wit with chilling suspense, proving that even the best-laid plans can unravel spectacularly when the wrong people are in the wrong place at exactly the wrong time.”