In a video statement recorded at Windsor by the BBC, the Princess of Wales said her cancer had been discovered after she had undergone major abdominal surgery in January.

In her statement, she said it was a ‘huge shock’ after an ‘incredibly tough couple of months’.

The Princess of Wales said: “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

Details of the cancer have not been disclosed, but Kensington Palace said they are confident the Princess will make a full recovery.

Kate, 42, had been admitted to the London Clinic on January 16 for major abdominal surgery. The Princess said it was thought at the time that her condition was ‘non-cancerous’.

Kate explained: “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. The last Reception for the Diplomatic Corps was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales said she had been able to reassure her children – George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five – that she would recover, and felt she was ‘getting stronger every day’.

She said: “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Kate said the family now needs ‘some time, space and privacy’,

The Princess of Wales and Prince William are now not expected to appear with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday.