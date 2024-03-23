4 . Sussex MPs and groups send well-wishes to Princess of Wales following news of cancer diagnosis

Mims Davies, MP for Mid Sussex, said: "Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. A message of hope and support of others in such a difficult time-it’s clearly also time for her to have the time and space she needs with her young family." Photo: UK Parliament