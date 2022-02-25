Business owners in Lewes are being asked for their views on the lifting of the remaining COVID restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the yesterday people in England who test positive for COVID are no longer legally required to self-isolate.

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce said it wants to know the views of business owners in Lewes to this decisions – saying it expects some to pleased, while others will be concerned this action has been taken too early.

