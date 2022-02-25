Lewes businesses wanted to fill in survey as Covid restrictions end

Business owners in Lewes are being asked for their views on the lifting of the remaining COVID restrictions.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:52 am

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the yesterday people in England who test positive for COVID are no longer legally required to self-isolate.

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce said it wants to know the views of business owners in Lewes to this decisions – saying it expects some to pleased, while others will be concerned this action has been taken too early.

The chamber said it would be very grateful if business would fill in a survey online, which it believes will take no longer than two minutes.

To fill in the survey, click here

