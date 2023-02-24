Caring neighbours have come together to support a devastated family whose Horsham home was wrecked by fire.

The blaze broke out at the home of Natalie and Jonathan Landrebe’s house in Highwood Crescent at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (February 22).

Emergency fire crews rushed to the scene as shocked neighbours gathered outside trying to help.

Now Hina Boothman, who lives opposite, has set up a fundraiser to help the Landrebes who lost precious sentimental items in the blaze.

Four fire engines rushed to the scene of the fire in Highwood Crescent, Horsham

“It was heartbreaking to experience and our hearts go out to Natalie, Jonathan and their three children who are still coming to terms with what happened,” said Hina.

“In the moment, when the fire was in its full force, we felt helpless until the fire brigade arrived. But the way our neighbourhood got together was really heartwarming.”

Now, she said, the whole community hoped they could make a difference by supporting the stricken family.

She told how she first heard of the fire as she was feeding her baby daughter Zara and her husband Elliot dashed in and said: ‘I think something has happened at Jon and Natalie’s.’

"We could see flames completely engulfing the house but, very quickly, the fire brigade arrived. Everyone in our whole street came out trying to comfort Natalie. There were a lot of tears from everyone.”

She said that money raised from the fundraiser would go towards covering the costs of the Landrebe family’s time off work, hotel and temporary living costs and child care.